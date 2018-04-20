VSU Concert Band, LHS Wind Symphony Perform April 25

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s 63-member Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, in Whitehead Auditorium. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

“This concert features lesser known gems and more recent works added to the band canon,” said Dr. Benjamin Harper, director of athletic bands at VSU. “Repertoire includes American Fanfare (1999), commissioned by the United States Air Force Band, by James Stephenson; They Hung Their Harps in the Willows (1989) by the recently passed W. Francis McBeth; This Cruel Moon (2017), a revised and stand-alone version of the second movement from John Mackey’s monumental first symphony for band entitled Wine Dark Sea; and Steven Bryant’s Miniature Suite (2017), commissioned for and premiered by the 2017 Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma joint National Intercollegiate Band.”

The concert will open with a special guest performance by the Lowndes High School Wind Symphony, directed by Jon Bowman. Their program lineup features In Flight (2008) by Samuel Hazo; And Hold in Memory (2006) by Johnnie Vinson; Carnival of Venice by Jean Baptiste Arban, arranged by Del Staigers; O Magnum Mysterium (1994/2003) by Morten Lauridsen, transposed by H. Robert Reynolds; and Italian Rhapsody by Julie Giroux.

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of VSU’s Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive.

Contact Dr. Benjamin Harper at bgharper@valdosta.edu or (229) 249-4965 to learn more.

