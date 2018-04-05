VSU Celebrates, Remembers, Fights Back with April 13 Relay for Life

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hopes to raise $25,000 for the American Cancer Society during its carnival-themed 2018 Relay for Life, which will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 13, on the Main Campus Front Lawn.

Faculty, staff, students, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university are invited to show their support of this life-changing experience as more 30 teams, comprised of more than 125 Blazers representing departments, offices, programs, and organizations all across campus, come together to celebrate the lives of people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against all forms of the disease.

During the Relay for Life of Valdosta State University, teams will camp out on the Front Lawn, with individual members taking turns walking around the designated relay area. There will be food, games, and activities for all ages, with a focus on providing entertainment, building camaraderie, and raising even more money for the American Cancer Society.

The Relay for Life of Valdosta State University will end at 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 14.

“I invite everyone — from our students, faculty, and staff on campus to our retirees, alumni, friends, and neighbors in the surrounding community — to come out and support the cause while also enjoying a great night of food, activities, and entertainment,” said Samantha Watson-Jones, VSU Relay for Life president.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, the Relay for Life of Valdosta State University had already raised $10,125.08, or 40.5 percent of its $25,000 goal.

VSU raised $21,702.21 during its 2017 event.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries who give of their time and effort because they believe it is time to take action against cancer. Funds raised support groundbreaking research and free information and services for cancer patients and their caregivers. Locally these efforts benefit the Pearlman Comprehensive Cancer Center at South Georgia Medical Center’s Look Good Feel Better, which boosts how women view themselves when undergoing treatment; Freshstart, which is designed to assist smokers in kicking the habit; and Road To Recovery, which provides transportation to and from treatment for cancer patients.

Visit https://bit.ly/2GSL6cu to support the Relay for Life of Valdosta State University by making a donation to a participant, a team, or the effort in general. No donation is too small. Every dollar counts; every dollar makes a difference.