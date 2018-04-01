VSU Career Opportunities Presents Spring Career Expo

Valdosta State University Press Release:

The Office of Career Opportunities at Valdosta State University recently presented its 2018 Spring Career Expo. It was an opportunity for students and alumni, regardless of major or class standing, to connect with more than 50 employers and graduate school admissions counselors. Career Opportunities strives to provide career development and awareness, experiential learning and/or cooperative education, and professional employment opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students and alumni. Its staff collaborates with the university’s employer and community partners to develop the employment potential of students and graduates and to utilize their innovative, intellectual talents. It is located in the University Center, Entrance 5. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu/career