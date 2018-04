VALDOSTA – Keep Lowndes Valdosta Beautiful is seeking volunteers for the Great American Cleanup.

The Great American Cleanup is a nationwide event led by Keep America Beautiful and is America’s largest community improvement event.

Volunteers can register at klvb.net/volunteer, by calling (229) 671-3698 or e-mailing astrickland@valdostacity.com.

The Great American Cleanup will take place 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. April 21.

