VLPRA To Break Ground on Tennis Complex Expansion

VLPRA Press Release:

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center in McKey Park next week. The event is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 2nd and will celebrate the construction of six new tennis courts. The center currently has 12, which will bring the total number to 18 courts.

The complex is bustling with community players, tennis lessons, and clinics. The new courts will allow for more play at the facility which is first come, first serve and free for public use.

The addition is also expected to draw state and regional tournaments and could even bring in national tournaments. The local Community Tennis Association (CTA) is already hosting around 850 tennis players this summer and next summer in the United States Tennis Association Mixed Doubles State Championships. The association estimates the average economic impact for that tournament is approximately $400,000.

Suzan Prince, President of the Tennis Valdosta CTA, says this addition is an opportunity to improve facilities for local residents while adding the element of sports tourism.

“When a host community is selected for state and national level championships, the USTA looks at the proximity of the courts, availability of hotel rooms, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities,” Prince said. “I am excited to showcase this facility and all Valdosta and Lowndes County has to offer.”

The tennis court expansion is expected to be complete by this fall. It is a $900,000 project, funded by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority.