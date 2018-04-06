VHS Students Compete with VSU ETS Team

The Valdosta State University Educational Talent Search (VSU-ETS) High-Q team placed first at the Southeastern Association Educational Opportunity Program Personnel (SAEOPP) Student Initiatives held on March 24 at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. The competition was a general knowledge quiz bowl. VHS students Rae’gan Burton and Jonathan Copeland were a part of the award winning team.

Photo: Stacey Grady, Rae’gan Burton, Jonathan Copeland, Jordan Rose, Antrez Miller, Andrew Miller