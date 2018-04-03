Valdosta State’s Summer Softball Camp Registration Now Open

Valdosta – Valdosta State University’s 2018 Summer Softball Camp registration is now open.

Camp will take place this summer with head coach Thomas Macera and the VSU softball staff. The camp will be 4 different three-day camps that will include ages 12-17. It will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during every week of June and will be from 9AM-12PM.

More Info: https://www.vstateblazers.com/news/2018/4/3/registration-now-open-for-2018-summer-softball-camp.aspx

