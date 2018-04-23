Valdosta State Prison Inmate Death Under Investigation

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

Special Agents with the Georgia Department of Corrections’ (GDC) Office of Professional Standards are conducting an investigation on the death of inmate Joseph Pagen (GDC #1001121716), as a suspected homicide.

Agents have reason to believe inmate Pagen died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation involving another inmate. Inmate Pagen was pronounced dead at Valdosta State Prison at 3:00am on April 23 by Lowndes County Coroner.

Pagen was sentenced in 2012, in Baldwin County, for two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of False Imprisonment, Robbery By Force and Burglary.