Valdosta Police Officer Arrests Man Near Elementary School with Narcotics and Firearm

Valdosta Police Report:

On April 4, 2018 at approximately 2 pm, a Valdosta Patrol Officer was patrolling the 1500 block of Lankford Drive. The Officer observed a subject operating a 2007 Chevrolet Impala in the 1500 block of Lankford Drive while not wearing a seatbelt.

The Patrol Officer initiated a traffic stop on the Impala for the violation. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 26 year old Cameron Venus, pulled over near the intersection of Parker Mathis Drive and Lankford Drive. When the Patrol Officer made contact with the driver to explain the traffic violation, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The Patrol Officer then further investigated the observation.

The investigation revealed that Venus had in his possession: Over 370 grams of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $7,671.00, multiple drug paraphernalia items that are commonly associated with the production and distribution of narcotics, and a .380 caliber pistol/firearm. Venus was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrant applicants were presented to the Magistrates Court of

Lowndes County and signed on Venus for:

• Possession Of Marijuana With the Intent To Distribute (FELONY)

• Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Crime (FELONY)

• Possession Of Tools During The Commission Of A Crime (FELONY)

• Possession of THC oil (FELONY)

• Safety Belt Required (Misdemeanor)

“I am very proud of the diligent work of the officer in this case. This is also a clear statement that law enforcement will never accept illegal drugs and firearms near our community’s schools,” stated Chief Brian Childress.