Valdosta Police Department Opens Prescription Drug Drop Off Box

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

The Valdosta Police Department now has a Consumer Drug Take-Back Program. The department has contracted with a drug disposal company and has placed a Drug Drop-Box in the outer lobby at Valdosta Police Headquarters. This lobby is open 24 hours a day to our citizens.

The type of drugs which can be dropped off include Schedule II-V controlled substances which include all prescription and medicinal-related drugs for human and pet consumption. The box is very similar to a US Postal Mail Box in that you open the top drawer, place medication inside, and close the drawer. There is no fee or documentation requirements for our citizens. Simply drop the prescription drugs in the box; that’s it. Once per month, the discarded drugs are disposed of properly by the outside company following federal guidelines for disposal of Schedule II-V Drugs.

“In light of the issues with opioids and other prescription drugs in our country, this Drug Drop-Off box gives our citizens a way to discard unused prescription drugs safely and to avoid them ending up in the wrong hands”, stated Chief Brian Childress.