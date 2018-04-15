Valdosta Middle School Math Team brings home accolades

Valdosta Middle School’s Math Team participated in the Valdosta State University Middle Grades Math Competition on March 23. Jahlan Julian received the 1st place 6th grade trophy for being the top scorer in his grade. Sixth grade students also placed in the top 3 out of 19 teams. Congratulations!

The team members that participated were as pictured: (standing left to right) Hannah Garrison, Adair Rodemaker, Audriana Moore, Aryan Patel, Delroy Mattis, Jahlan Julian, Andrew Mussen, Justin Mulnar, (kneeling left to right) Mikaya Ooten, Jack Kennedy, and Harsh Patel.