Valdosta Junior Service League Annual Social To Benefit Historic Converse Dalton Ferrell House

Valdosta Junior Service League Press Release:

Valdosta — The Valdosta Junior Service League is hosting its Annual Social on April 27, 2018 to benefit the historic Converse Dalton Ferrell House. This year’s event also features a silent auction.

The Valdosta Junior Service League is an organization of more than one hundred women dedicated to promoting volunteerism and improving the local community by partnering with people and organizations in need of service.

The Converse Dalton Ferrell House is an exceptionally fine turn of the 20th century Neoclassical home, and is significant for its sheer size, craftsmanship, and elaborate detail in its architecture. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and was purchased by the VJSL in 1982 to preserve a treasured landmark in the community. Initial restoration was completed in 1983, and through the years the VJSL has worked hard to maintain the CDF House.

Currently, the CDF house is in need of serious repairs due to extensive water damage discovered in June 2017. While the immediate issue has been resolved, the VJSL has undertaken a significant project with a historic builder to properly restore the CDF House and is looking for the community’s support.

The Annual Social, sponsored by Steel’s Jewelry, begins at 8 p.m. on April 27, 2018 at The Valdosta Country Club. Big Brother’s Boombox will be performing. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple and can be purchased in advance at City Market, Only Options, and Steel’s Jewelry, or at the door the night of the event. Tickets are redeemable for face value at Steel’s Jewelry by May 13, 2018.

“We appreciate the generosity of the community and local businesses in supporting this year’s Annual Social and Silent Auction to benefit the Converse Dalton Ferrell House,” said social chairman Kristin Tanner.



