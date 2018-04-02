Valdosta High School NJROTC Brings Home 1st Place Overall Drill Meet and Awards

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Valdosta High School Naval ROTC drill team traveled to Atlanta to the Area 12 Drill Meet held at MLK Jr. High School on March 17. The team brought back several trophies and competed well. Among the awards the team received were: 1st Place Armed Basic, 3rd Place Unarmed Basic, 3rd Place Color Guard, 1st Place Push-ups (Male)- T. Williams, 2nd Place Push-ups (Female) -Nachell Brown, 1st Place Curl-ups (Female) – Nachell Brown, 3rd Place Curl-ups (Male) – Scruggs, 4th Place 8×220 (Male), 4th Place 8×220 (Female), Overall: 3rd Place Drill, 1st Place Athletic, 1st Place Push-ups, 1st Place Curl-ups, 2nd Place Academics, and 1st place in the Overall Drill Meet.

VHS principal, Dr. Janice Richardson, was proud of these young cadets as it has been several years since the team has brought home so many accolades. The VHS ROTC program is under the instruction of SCPO Sheldon Willis, Navy retired and SSgt Frank Bryant, Marines retired. The NJROTC program develops the self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership skills to help students successfully meet life’s challenges. The program is designed to develop leadership abilities regardless of a student’s career pathway. The program is open to all students enrolled in grades 9-12 at VHS.