Valdosta Girls And Boys Soccer To Play For Region Championship

Valdosta – The Valdosta High Wildcats boys and girls soccer teams will play on April 13th for the Region Championship at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Official Press Release from Valdosta High School Athletic Director:

The Valdosta Wildcats girls and boys soccer teams will play for a region championship on April 13th, 2018. This will be the first time these teams will host and play for a region championship in the history of the Valdosta Wildcats soccer program.

The girls will host Lee County at 5:30PM and the boys will host Coffee County at 7:00PM.

Both games will be played at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Admission Prices: $5 for VHS Students, $8 for Everyone Else, and Free for Children 4 and under.

PLEASE COME OUT AND SHOW YOUR WILDCAT PRIDE FOR THIS HISTORIC EVENT!

About the Author: Chase Calhoun