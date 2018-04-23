Valdosta Girls And Boys Soccer To Host Playoffs

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High girls and boys soccer teams will host the first round of the playoffs this year after winning region for the first time in school history.

The boys soccer team won an outstanding 14 games this year and went undefeated in the region. The girls team won 15 games this season and went 4-1 in the region.

The Valdosta Wildcats Soccer teams will host the first round playoff games at Bazemore-Hyder stadium on April 25th .

The girls will play Richmond Hill at 5 p.m. and the boys will play Brunswick at 7 p.m.

Admission will be $8 for students and $10 for adults.

