Valdosta Exchange Club Hosts Annual Mom’s Night Out

Pictured here is the Exchange Club of Valdosta; Southside Recreation Department Board of Directors; Southside Director, Rachel Bradley; and guest speaker, Sabrina Smith.

Press Release:

In honor of April as Child Abuse Prevention month, the Valdosta Exchange club hosted their annual Mom’s Night Out event at the local Southside Recreation Department on April 9. Guest speakers encouraged the attendees and single moms about overcoming adversity, setting positive examples for their children, and empowering them to move forward. Raffle items, dinner and childcare including a sand art activity were provided to all attendees.