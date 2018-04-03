Valdosta Celebrates National Community Development Week

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s celebration of National Community Development Week will continue tomorrow with a “Knowing Your Fair Housing Rights” Workshop.

Schedule of National Community Development Week Events from the City of Valdosta:

Wednesday, April 4: Knowing Your Fair Housing Rights Workshop

Home Safe, LLC will host a workshop for all interested citizens in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room. In an effort to attract more citizens to important fair housing information, this session will be offered at two times. A mid-day session will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m., which includes a box lunch for all pre-registered individuals. The evening session will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., which includes light snacks for all pre-registered individuals.

Thursday, April 5: SEEDS for Success, “One Day to Start”

Hosted in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, this one-day small business start-up session is part of the Valdosta-Lowndes Business University. It is designed specifically for anyone interested in turning their business idea into a reality. The workshop will be held in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for pre-registered individuals. Pre-registration is available online at www.valdostachamber.com/events.

Friday, April 6: Neighborhood Development Program Open House

The Neighborhood Development staff invites the public to visit their offices to explore and become aware of the many services and programs the division offers to the citizens of Valdosta. Single Family Housing Rehabilitation, Goodwill on the Go Job/Career Training, Small Business Seed Loans & Continuing Education Classes, Affordable and Fair Housing Education and Summits, and Bulk Trash Amnesty Day cleanups are just a few programs offered on a regular basis to assist in the areas of community revitalization. Staff will be available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for citizens to “pop in” and enjoy some light refreshments while learning of the many programs and services offered through the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

For more information about National Community Development Week, contact the Neighborhood Development Division at 229-671-3617.