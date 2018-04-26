Valdosta Baseball to Play Glynn Academy in First Round

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High baseball will travel to Brunswick on this afternoon to take on Glynn Academy in the first round.

The ‘Cats come in with a bit of momentum after defeating Lee County last Friday in the second game of the double-header, 7-3. They will secured the third seed last week, right behind Lee County and Houston County.

Glynn Academy is no slouch though coming in as the 2-seed in region two and a 24-5 record.

Valdosta will have to step it up in the playoffs this year if they want to win the 2018 State Title. The winner of this series will take on Tucker High School or Lakeside High School in the next round.

Valdosta plays Glynn Academy Thursday, April 26, at 4:30 p.m. on Rock 106.9. The second game will start 30 minutes after.

