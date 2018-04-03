Valdosta Baseball to Play Coffee County Tonight

VALDOSTA – After splitting a series against Houston County last week, the Valdosta Wildcats looks to get back on schedule against the Coffee County Trojans this week.

Valdosta split the series last week against Houston County. Valdosta lost the first game 4-2 and won the second game in 11 innings, 4-3. The ‘Cats come into today’s matchup against Coffee County at a record of 16-5 and 4-2 in the region. The Trojan’s record coming into today is 6-12 and 0-3 in the region.

Valdosta plays Coffee tonight at 6 p.m. at Bazemore field on the campus of Valdosta High School. They play each other again Friday, April 6th, in a double-header in Coffee County at 4:30 p.m. The second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Valdosta could still win the region barring Houston County and Lee County lose a couple region games.

Tune into Rock 106.9 for all region games to listen live as Monty Long gives you play-by-play.

Valdosta’s Schedule: http://www.maxpreps.com/high-schools/valdosta-wildcats-(valdosta,ga)/baseball/schedule.htm

