Valdosta Baseball Plays Lee County Tonight

Valdosta – Valdosta High baseball will travel to Lee County tonight to try defeat the number 1 team in the region, the Lee County Trojans.

Lee County is first in the region at 8-1 but Valdosta is not too far behind at 6-3. Valdosta won’t win the region but could start the playoffs as a number 2 seed.

The ‘Cats will also play the Trojans in a double-header Friday night. If Valdosta defeats Lee County in all 3 games, the Houston County Bears will win the region because the Bears defeated Valdosta 2 games out of 3 this season.

The game between the Wildcats and the Trojans starts tonight at 6 PM.

Tune into Rock 106.9 or stream the game on the Rock 106.9 app as Monty Long and Wade Beal will broadcast the game live.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun