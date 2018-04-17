Upcoming VSU Football Camps

Valdosta – Valdosta State University has several football camps coming up in June.

VSU has the Titletown Showcase Session 1 on June 6th, Kerwin Bell FCA Team Camp Session 1 on June 25th-27th and Valdosta State Football Youth Camp on June 27th-29th.

Valdosta State will have a QB Showdown on June 30th and Kerwin Bell FCA Camp Session 2 on 13th-July 15th.

Kids will get to work with the coaches and players to learn drills and fundamentals.

Sign Up Info: http://www.vstatefootballcamps.com/

