Upcoming Classes at the Turner Center for the Arts

In this monthly class children explore the unlimited possibilities in art! Each month’s session offers new content, materials, media and techniques that will help each young artist soar!

Held on the 4th Saturday of each month.

Morning

10:00am-Noon

Ages 5-7

$15 fee

Afternoon

1:00-3:00pm

Ages 8-12

$15 fee

All supplies included; space is limited. Advanced payment required. To register, please call or visit the Center.

229-247-2787