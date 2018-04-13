Upcoming Classes at the Turner Center for the Arts

Turner Center for the Arts:
Making Chocolates for MOM
A Kids’ Culinary Class with Lynn Abramcsyk and Helen Tucker
Dynamic Fluid Art Workshops
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presents: Dynamic Fluid Art Workshops
Saturday, April 28
Session 1: Intro to the Fundamentals
Must be taken before any advanced class.
10:00am-Noon
$29 fee
Session 2: Explore New Techniques
Pendulum, Structured Swiping, Funnel
1:30pm-4:00pm
$69 fee
Monday, April 30
Session 1: Intro to the Fundamentals
Must be taken before any advanced class.
10:30am-Noon
$29 fee
Session 2: Explore New Techniques
Pendulum, Structured Swiping, Funnel
1:30pm-4:00pm
$69 fee
Open studio offered with advanced classes. Limited space; supplies included. Call or visit us to register!
229-247-2787
An Artistic Exploration with Julie Skinner
In this monthly class children explore the unlimited possibilities in art! Each month’s session offers new content, materials, media and techniques that will help each young artist soar!
Held on the 4th Saturday of each month.
Morning
10:00am-Noon
Ages 5-7
$15 fee
Afternoon
1:00-3:00pm
Ages 8-12
$15 fee
All supplies included; space is limited. Advanced payment required. To register, please call or visit the Center.
229-247-2787
Exploring Me with Cheryl Jowers
Exploring Me is an introduction to children’s weekly art classes at the Turner Center for the Arts. In this 6-week course, each child explores self-portraits by executing 3 distinctly different processes using a variety of media.
Tuesdays, 4:00-5:30pm
Ages 6-10
$10/class
Dates: 4/17, 4/24, 5/1, 5/8
All supplies included; space is limited. Advanced payment required. To register, please call or visit the Center.
229-247-2787
Weekend Pottery Workshops with Julie Barnes Smith
Kids’ Pottery
First Saturday of the month
May 5 & June 2
$20 fee, 10:00am-Noon
Ages 5-12
Adult Pottery
Second Saturday of the month
April 14, May 12 & June 9
$25 fee, 10:00am-1:00pm
Ages 15+
Objective: Seasonal, single-fire projects to be completed in one workshop period. All supplies included; advanced payment is required to register.
To register, call or visit: 229-247-2787
****We make exceptions for 13- and 14- year-olds and discuss which class would be a better fit. Please call us at 229-247-2787 for more information!****
Upcoming Classes at the Turner Center for the Arts