UGA Study: Georgia Ports Support More Than 439,000 Jobs

Brunswick, Ga. – Georgia’s ports support 439,220 full- and part-time jobs across the state, according to a study released by the Selig Center for Economic Growth at UGA’s Terry College of Business.

The Georgia Ports Authority board reviewed the study’s findings at its meeting Monday. The latest figure is based on Fiscal Year 2017 impacts, and represents an increase of 70,000 jobs (up 19 percent) compared to the previous report covering FY2014. Georgia ports now account for 9 percent of total state employment, or one out of 11 jobs. Personal income derived from port-supported jobs totaled $25 billion statewide in FY2017.

“The deepwater ports of Savannah and Brunswick are strong drivers of economic and employment opportunity across the state,” said Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch. “Bringing jobs and investment to Georgia is a central part of GPA’s mission.”

According to the report, authored by Dr. Jeffrey Humphreys, port activity accounted for 11 percent of Georgia’s total sales in FY2017, reaching $106 billion. “Deepwater ports are one of Georgia’s strongest economic engines, fostering the development of virtually every industry,” Humphreys stated in the report. “The ports are especially supportive of other forms of transportation, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution centers, and agriculture.”

The Terry College of Business study found that maritime trade amounts to $44 billion in state gross domestic product, or 8 percent of Georgia’s total GDP. Business conducted through the ports resulted in $5.9 billion in federal taxes, $1.4 billion in state taxes and $1.5 billion in local taxes, according to the report.

“The findings are a testament to the powerful, positive impacts that trade through Georgia’s ports have – supporting not only business opportunity, but important infrastructure and services funded through tax proceeds on every level of government,” said GPA Board Chairman Jimmy Allgood.

In other business, the GPA Board heard a report on February trade through GPA terminals. In Brunswick, total auto and machinery units were up by 13.2 percent in February (5,648 units) for a total of 48,501.

“We are pleased to see our Brunswick facility performing so well,” Lynch said.

In terms of total tonnage crossing all docks and twenty-foot equivalent container units, last month was the busiest February on record. The GPA handled 2.9 million tons of cargo (up 1.5 percent) and 341,093 TEUs (up 3.2 percent) over the 28-day period.

For the fiscal year to date (July 2017-February 2018), the GPA has handled 23.1 million tons of cargo, up 1.56 million tons, or 7.3 percent. In containerized trade, the Port of Savannah has moved 2.73 million TEUs, up 212,348 or 8.4 percent.

Port Related Jobs by Region:

Atlanta region: 209,235

Cherokee: 6,202

Clayton: 12,827

Cobb: 32,772

DeKalb: 28,797

Douglas: 3,842

Fayette: 3,948

Fulton: 77,418

Gwinnett: 34,466

Henry: 6,042

Rockdale: 2,921

Coastal region: 58,741

Bryan: 1,083

Bulloch: 4,436

Camden: 1,307

Chatham: 39,025

Effingham: 2,386

Glynn: 5,566

Liberty: 4,306

Long: 107

McIntosh: 202

Screven: 324

Northwest region: 25,844

Bartow: 4,206

Catoosa: 1,290

Chattooga: 583

Dade: 305

Fannin: 640

Floyd: 3,450

Gilmer: 678

Gordon: 2,236

Haralson: 584

Murray: 901

Paulding: 2,212

Pickens: 736

Polk: 1,016

Walker: 1,330

Whitfield: 5,677

Georgia Mountains region: 20,823

Banks: 351

Dawson: 725

Forsyth: 6,200

Franklin: 792

Habersham: 1,225

Hall: 7,275

Hart: 604

Lumpkin: 713

Rabun: 446

Stephens: 777

Towns: 323

Union: 680

White: 712

Middle Georgia: 18,540

Baldwin: 1,264

Bibb: 8,898

Crawford: 134

Houston: 4,726

Jones: 423

Monroe: 677

Peach: 866

Pulaski: 264

Putnam: 536

Twiggs: 196

Wilkinson: 557

Central Savannah River Area: 17,939

Burke: 780

Columbia: 3,329

Glascock: 47

Hancock: 146

Jenkins: 140

McDuffie: 599

Taliaferro: 25

Warren: 142

Washington: 2,980

Wilkes: 270

Richmond: 8,698

Jefferson: 648

Lincoln: 134

Northeast Georgia region: 17,726

Barrow: 1,683

Clarke: 5,409

Elbert: 693

Greene: 535

Jackson: 2,204

Jasper: 233

Madison: 394

Morgan: 694

Newton: 2,647

Oconee: 1,072

Oglethorpe: 195

Walton: 1,967

Southern Georgia: 16,439

Atkinson: 202

Bacon: 351

Ben Hill: 553

Berrien: 346

Brantley: 426

Brooks: 277

Charlton: 177

Clinch: 199

Coffee: 1,483

Cook: 341

Echols: 43

Irwin: 181

Lanier: 133

Lowndes: 4,244

Pierce: 394

Tift: 1,639

Turner: 222

Ware: 5,229

Three Rivers: 16,359

Butts: 575

Carroll: 3,581

Coweta: 3,733

Heard: 200

Lamar: 360

Meriwether: 505

Pike: 316

Spalding: 1,994

Troup: 4,534

Upson: 562

Heart of Georgia Altamaha: 13,917

Appling: 616

Bleckley: 256

Candler: 279

Dodge: 456

Emanuel: 605

Evans: 390

Jeff Davis: 3,502

Johnson: 165

Laurens: 1,627

Montgomery: 177

Tattnall: 906

Telfair: 292

Toombs: 1,047

Treutlen: 118

Wayne: 3,203

Wheeler: 120

Wilcox: 156

River Valley: 12,871

Chattahoochee: 1,045

Clay: 51

Crisp: 712

Dooly: 324

Harris: 515

Macon: 263

Marion: 129

Muscogee: 7,708

Quitman: 35

Randolph: 179

Schley: 95

Stewart: 108

Sumter: 1,371

Talbot: 83

Taylor: 208

Webster: 44

Southwest Ga.: 10,786

Baker: 53

Calhoun: 107

Colquitt: 1,204

Decatur: 724

Dougherty: 3,863

Early: 499

Grady: 566

Lee: 596

Miller: 155

Mitchell: 595

Seminole: 211

Terrell: 235

Thomas: 1,649

Worth: 329