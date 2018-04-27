UGA Small Business Development Center Offers Strategic Planning Workshop

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University will present a Strategic Planning Workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8.

Registration is $69 per person between now and Monday, April 30, using code “strategic” and $99 per person thereafter. This includes all course materials and lunch. Corporate rates are available for groups of three or more attendees from the same company.

Sponsored by Guardian Bank, the Strategic Planning Workshop will help business owners and operators examine their mission, vision, values, and goals and develop an executable plan that will guide them towards a successful future.

“Strategic planning is important to any organization because it helps businesses determine a basis of direction and helps to outline clear and measurable goals,” shared event organizers. “Strategic planning is a tool for guiding day-to-day decision making, evaluating progress, and making necessary changes when moving forward. This class will help to offer a climate of clearer thinking, improved communication, and greater creativity.”

All Strategic Planning Workshop attendees will have the opportunity to meet privately with a Small Business Development Center consultant to discuss any specific business issues or challenges they may be facing.

Headquartered in Athens, the Small Business Development Center is a partnership between the University of Georgia, Valdosta State University, the University of West Georgia, Georgia State University, Georgia Southern University, Clayton State University, and Kennesaw State University. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the United States Small Business Administration, boasts 17 offices across the state, and strives to enhance the economic well-being of Georgians by providing a wide range of educational services for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, including no-cost, confidential consulting services.

The UGA Small Business Development Center at VSU depends on resource partners like Guardian Bank to provide small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to develop business strategy and improve performance.

The UGA Small Business Development Center at VSU serves the citizens of Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes, and Thomas counties and is considered an essential resource for small businesses in South Georgia.

Please contact Cindy Corgan, program coordinator with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at VSU, at cmcorgan@valdosta.edu or (229) 245-3738 to reserve a seat or learn more. Class size is limited.

The Strategic Planning Workshop will meet in VSU’s University Center, which is located at 1215 N. Patterson St.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/business/small-business-development-center/

https://www.georgiasbdc.org/

http://www.georgiasbdc.org/spw/