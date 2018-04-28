Two-Time Indicted Green Sentenced On Drug Charges

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

MACON: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that Adrian Green, aged 33, from Hawkinsville, GA, was sentenced on April 18, 2018 to 14 years confinement, consecutive to a previous 60-month sentence, in front of the Honorable Marc Thomas Treadwell in Macon, GA.

Mr. Green was one of thirty-two defendants indicted on September 9, 2015 as part of Operation “Makon Money.” He entered a guilty plea on January 19, 2017 to Conspiracy to Possess Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute. This charge carries a maximum statutory penalty of five years’ incarceration. Mr. Green was allowed to remain on bond pending sentencing.

On November 15, 2017, Mr. Green was charged in a separate indictment with Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. This charge resulted from a search warrant at his residence in Hawkinsville, Georgia. During the search, 493 grams of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of Marijuana, baggies and a scale were found. Mr. Green entered a guilty plea to this charge on March 6, 2018.

“Mr. Green made the decision to continuously engage in criminal activity through dealing illegal drugs,” United States Attorney Charles Peeler said. “He will remain in jail for a long time for these choices.”

Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division commented on the case: “The successful results of this investigation should let repeat offenders like Mr. Green know that those who flood the drug market with illegal drugs will ultimately be brought to justice by DEA, its law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney’s Office.”

Investigative agencies include the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Oconee Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Charles Calhoun prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.