Two FSU Softball Players Taken In NPF Draft

Softball players from Florida State University, Kylee Hanson and Jessie Warren, were selected in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft yesterday.

Hanson was taken as the fifth overall pick by the Cleveland Comets and Warren was picked by the USSA Pride as a seventh overall pick.

Hanson was the starting pitcher in 24 games at FSU, posting an outstanding 22-3 record with a 0.90 ERA. She racked up honors such as 2016 NFCA All-South Region First Team, 2016 All-Conference USA First Team and 2014 All-Conference USA Freshman Team among many others.

Warren, starting infielder, had a .567 batting average her junior along with 14 home runs. She recieved some accolades too including 2017 NFCA First Team All-American, 2017 ACC Player of the Year, 2017 All-ACC First Team and 2015 ACC Freshman of the Year. Those are just to name a few.

Hanson and Warren definitely made an impact at FSU.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Hanson-Warren-selected-in-NPF-Draft-480620921.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun