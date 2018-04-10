Turner Center for the Arts Spring Into Art Winners

Best in Show: Inspired Sam Maloof by Tom C. Davis III

VALDOSTA – The 31st Annual Spring Into Art Exhibition opened Monday night with a gala at the Turner Center for the Arts.

Spring Into Art provides an annual opportunity for visual artists to exhibit recently created works and compete for $5,000 in awards.

Winners are as follows:

Colson Calendar Winners:

Tina Corbett

Casey Cole Corbin

Jeanne Cowart

Nancy Fazio

Marcia A. Flatau

Bill Malone

Brandon Blane McMillan

Uni Rago

Janice K. Smith

Ron Thomson

Susan Harris Tyler

Steven Walker

Honorable Mention:

Walter Altman

Paul Consolini

Evelyn Davis-Walker

Christine Flanagan

Kristy Hughes

Brandon Blane McMillan

Glinda Pennock

Derek Schaper

Lucille D. Sineath

Andrea Thomas

Sculpture/Ceramics/Jewelry/Crafts:

First Place: Dave Richards

Second Place: Michael T. Schmidt

Third Place: Parker Atkinson

Digital Arts/Photography:

First Place: Lauren Jenkins

Second Place: Sarah Beth Warrender

Third Place: Sally Turner Querin

Drawing/Printmaking/Mixed Media:

First Place: Suzanne Marcil

Second Place: Caroline Corbitt

Third Place: Brandon Blane McMillan

Painting:

First Place: Thomas Thomson

Second Place: Craig Hawkins

Third Place: Steven Walker

Best In Show:

Tom C. Davis III

The exhibit is now open to the public.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief