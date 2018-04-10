Turner Center for the Arts Spring Into Art Winners
Best in Show: Inspired Sam Maloof by Tom C. Davis III
VALDOSTA – The 31st Annual Spring Into Art Exhibition opened Monday night with a gala at the Turner Center for the Arts.
Spring Into Art provides an annual opportunity for visual artists to exhibit recently created works and compete for $5,000 in awards.
Winners are as follows:
Colson Calendar Winners:
Tina Corbett
Casey Cole Corbin
Jeanne Cowart
Nancy Fazio
Marcia A. Flatau
Bill Malone
Brandon Blane McMillan
Uni Rago
Janice K. Smith
Ron Thomson
Susan Harris Tyler
Steven Walker
Honorable Mention:
Walter Altman
Paul Consolini
Evelyn Davis-Walker
Christine Flanagan
Kristy Hughes
Brandon Blane McMillan
Glinda Pennock
Derek Schaper
Lucille D. Sineath
Andrea Thomas
Sculpture/Ceramics/Jewelry/Crafts:
First Place: Dave Richards
Second Place: Michael T. Schmidt
Third Place: Parker Atkinson
Digital Arts/Photography:
First Place: Lauren Jenkins
Second Place: Sarah Beth Warrender
Third Place: Sally Turner Querin
Drawing/Printmaking/Mixed Media:
First Place: Suzanne Marcil
Second Place: Caroline Corbitt
Third Place: Brandon Blane McMillan
Painting:
First Place: Thomas Thomson
Second Place: Craig Hawkins
Third Place: Steven Walker
Best In Show:
Tom C. Davis III
The exhibit is now open to the public.