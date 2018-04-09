Threat to “CHS” not linked to South Georgia high schools

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) — Officials in South Georgia say there is no credible threat to three local high schools after an alarming image began circulating on social media.

A Snapchat user named “Zane” posted a picture of himself holding a weapon with the caption, “F*** CHS I’m going out with a bang.”

School administrators at Cairo High School, Colquitt County High School and Cook High School were notified of the threat Sunday evening and contacted local law enforcement agencies.

According to a Facebook post by Cairo High School, investigators determined the threat was coming out of Clovis, New Mexico and was made towards Clovis High School.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Clovis late last week after admitting to police that he had posted the image. He was taken into custody and is being charged with aggravated assault on a school employee.

School officials say there is no credible threat to Cairo, Colquitt County or Cook High Schools.

Cairo High School Principal Chris Lokey said, “I would like to thank Chief Sanderfur and the Cairo Police Department for their quick action. I would also like to thank all of the parents, students and staff that notified us of the picture. It is important that we work together to make school as safe as possible. It is also important that we do not spread rumors and create unnecessary chaos.”

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it was notified of the threat, and said the issue has been thoroughly investigated. CCSO also said that Cook County has been dealing with the incident for the past few days.

(WCTV)