The Waffle House Where the Shooting Happened Is Donating a Month’s Worth of Sales to the Victims

Wise Brother Media – The Waffle House in Nashville where the shooting happened last weekend reopened on Wednesday. And now the owners are stepping up to help the victims’ families.

All the money they make at that location over the next month is being DONATED to the families of the four people who were killed, and two other people who were seriously injured.

It’s not clear how much money they bring in each month. So we don’t know what each family will be getting. But they’re also accepting donations from any customers who want to help out.

And speaking of helping, James Shaw Jr. is the guy who grabbed the shooter’s gun and stopped him from killing more people.

He started a Go Fund Me campaign for the victims’ families last week. And it just passed the $200,000 mark yesterday.

