Tax Break Means More Cash for Wild Adventures Team Members

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – As South Georgia residents find themselves on the other side of Tax Day, some Wild Adventures Theme Park team members are receiving a $500 bonus thanks to the recent federal corporate tax cuts.

“We work hard at Wild Adventures to ensure our park is a great place to play and a great place to work,” said Molly Deese, Wild Adventures Vice-President and General Manager. “The memorable experiences our guests have are thanks to the hard work of our team members, and this bonus is just one way for us to show appreciation for their dedication.”

The bonus will be distributed the week of May 14 and will be awarded to hourly and salaried full-time team members who worked at least 1,000 hours in 2017 and are currently employed at Wild Adventures. Approximately 125 team members are eligible.

In addition to this one-time bonus, Wild Adventures employees receive a variety of unique benefits throughout the year, including incentives for employees who stay with the company, complimentary admission to Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark for family and friends, as well as various community-wide incentives. A comprehensive health benefits package is also available for qualified, full-time employees and qualifying seasonal team members.

Anyone interested in joining the Wild Adventures family may apply for full-time and part-time positions at WildAdventures.com/Jobs.

Open select days March through December, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. and is home to the South’s largest ride collection, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s biggest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year.