Tasha Cobbs-Leonard to Perform at Wild Adventures

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will host Grammy Award-winning recording artist and songwriter Tasha Cobbs-Leonard on Saturday, April 28 as the next performance in the 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series.

“The excitement around this concert is incredible, and we are thrilled to be able to share Tasha’s heartfelt and powerful music with our guests,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard was named the Most Streamed Gospel Artist of 2016 by Billboard, and her RIAA Gold-certified smash hit “Break Every Chain” continues to be one of the highest-selling albums of the past five years.

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard’s concert begins at 8 p.m. and is included with park admission or a season pass. Reserved seats and discounted church group rates are available at WildAdventures.com.

Splash Island Waterpark, MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters and every show in the 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series are included with park admission or a season pass. Visit WildAdventures.com or call (229) 219-7080 for more information.