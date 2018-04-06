Stormwater Pipe Installations on West Alden Begin Monday

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta Engineering Department will install stormwater pipes on West Alden Drive, between Canterbury Drive and McRee Drive, beginning Monday, April 9. The work for this project, funded by SPLOST VII, is expected to take 180 days, weather permitting.

As a result of this project, wider roadside shoulders will replace the steep ditches and smaller roadside shoulders presently in place, allowing for a safer travel for pedestrians in the area. In addition, the covered pipes will more efficiently carry stormwater that currently collects and flows within the existing ditches.

During the work, vehicular traffic in the area may be restricted to one lane at times. Traffic control devices and flagmen will be in place to safely direct motorists around the work areas.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.