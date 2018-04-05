Spring Into Art Opening Gala to be Held Monday

VALDOSTA – The 31st Annual Spring Into Art Exhibition will open with a gala Monday evening at the Turner Center for the Arts.

Spring Into Art provides an annual opportunity for visual artists to exhibit recently created works and compete for $5,000 in awards.

This year, 217 artists will be featured and celebrated with a cocktail buffet. There will also be a chance to win two tickets to A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder. 

The gala will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. April 9.

Tickets are running out and can be purchased by calling 229-247-2787 or visiting http://turnercenter.org/events-spring-into-art/.

The exhibit will be open to the public free of charge beginning April 10.

