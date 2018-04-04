South Georgia Native Named School Principal

Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School Press Release:

Valdosta, GA – Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School announces new principal, Vito Pellitteri, a Valdosta native, experienced teacher and Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church parishioner, for the upcoming school year. Pellitteri will begin his role in July and replaces interim principal Dr. Barbara Stanley who will continue in the role through the end of the current academic year. A meet and greet for the community, school and parish to meet the new principal is scheduled for Tuesday, April 24.

Pellitteri has a diverse work history that includes five years of teaching in the Tift County School System, six years as a Deputy Sheriff in Cook County and service in the military which include a tour in Iraq. For his military service, Pellitteri received the Army Achievement Medal and two Army commendation medals. He was also selected for membership in the international educational society, Kappa Delta Pi and the Golden Key International Honor Society.

“Working in education is all about the student,” said Vito Pellitteri. “As a public-school teacher for the past five years, I can attest to the importance of small class sizes and discipline of instruction. The small teacher to student ratio and high academic standards led us to enroll our son in St. John Catholic School and ultimately drew me to become a part of the strong faculty and staff community.”

St. John Catholic School invites parents, prospective parents, members of the parish and the community to welcome the new principal at an informal Meet and Greet on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:00 PM in the St. John Parish Center. The reception, following the Home and School Association meeting, will be an opportunity to meet Pellitteri, ask him questions and to learn more about his plans for the school.

“In my role, I look forward to getting to know the school community and creating a long-term direction for the school. I plan to continue providing the high academic standards and strong sense of community that St. John School is known for.”

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students K3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country, 4-H, science club and student council. Enrollment for the 2018-2019 is now open for new students. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit stjohnschl.org.