Smith Named Director of Pharmacy

SGMC Press Release:

Scott B. Smith has been hired to serve as the Director of Pharmacy Services for South Georgia Medical Center. Smith’s responsibilities include the overall management of the pharmacy service line for SGMC, its campuses and affiliates.

A Valdosta State undergraduate, Smith received his Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from the University of Georgia’s College of Pharmacy. He went on to complete his Master of Science degree in Health Administration at University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Professionally, Smith served as the assistant administrator of clinical services at Smith Northview Hospital for 16 years. He also served as the director of Pharmacy Services at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton for seven years.

In his spare time, Smith loves to travel, fish and spend time with his wife and grown children.