Sixth Grade Essay Contest Winners Recognized

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Valdosta Mayor John Gayle recognized the winners of the 2018 “If I Were Mayor” sixth grade essay contest at the April 19 City Council meeting. The contest, sponsored by the Valdosta Youth Council, encourages local sixth graders each year to creatively use their language art skills and civics knowledge to express, in 350 words or less, how they would make a difference if they held the city’s top elected position.

Students from one city school and two private city schools competed in the contest, producing some award-winning essays and well-thought out ideas for our community.

This year’s winners are two students from Mrs. Deanna Barham’s class at St. John Catholic School and one student from Mr. Cason Mobley’s class at Valdosta Middle School. The following students read their winning essays at the meeting in front of the mayor, city council members and others in attendance. View the winning essays.

1st Place— Stephen Moore, St. John Catholic School

2nd Place—Om Patel, Valdosta Middle School

3rd Place— Emma Graybeal, St. John Catholic School

The city congratulates these student winners and all the participants in this year’s contest. For more information, contact City Clerk Teresa Bolden at 229-259-3503 or tbolden@valdostacity.com.