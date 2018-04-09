SGMC’s Cardiovascular/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program Re-Certified by Industry Leader

SGMC Cardiac Rehabilitation Business Coordinator Judy Bryant, Patient Care Coordinator Maryann Griffith, RN, Jean McRae, RN, MSN, BS, and Shari Irick, RN, CCRP, display the Cardiovascular Pulmonary Rehabilitation certificate.

South Georgia Medical Center Press Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is proud to announce the re-certification of its cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) for another 3-year period. The re-certification recognizes SGMC for its commitment to improving the quality of life by enhancing standards of care.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g. heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, etc.) and pulmonary problems (e.g. chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – COPD, respiratory symptoms, etc.) recover faster and improve their quality of life. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.

According to SGMC Chief Nursing Officer Denida Cox, proper recovery from a heart attack or heart surgery requires lifelong efforts. Proper diet, exercise and medications are often needed to achieve the best outcomes. The cardiac rehab staff is dedicated to helping patients achieve these good outcomes. By achieving this rigorous certification, it confirms the staff’s commitment to give patients the best care based on nationally recognized standards.

The SGMC Cardiovascular/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program participated in the one month application process which requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. The AACVPR reviews individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by the AACVPR and other professional societies. Each program is reviewed by the AACVPR National Certification Committee and certification/re-certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

Certified AACVPR programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

For more information visit sgmc.org/heart.

About AACVPR

Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improvement in quality of life for patients and their families.