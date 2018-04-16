SGMC Donates to Radiology Tech Program

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina Anderson, SGMC Chief Operating Officer David Schott, Director of Imaging Kenny Jacobs, Jennifer Ray, Radiology Program Coordinator, Terri Trowell, Radiology Clinical Coordinator, and Crissy Staley, Director of Fundraising

SGMC Press Release:

South Georgia Medical Center recently donated a Konica Computer Radiography Reader valued at $50,000 to the Radiology Tech program. The CR Reader will allow for image acquisition at Wiregrass Technical College.

“This equipment will help transition students from the didactic and laboratory on campus into the clinical setting within the medical community,” said Jennifer Ray, Radiology Program Coordinator.

“Thank you to SGMC for the generous donation of the CR Reader,” said Dr. Tina Anderson, President Wiregrass Tech. “It is strong community partnerships like this that ensure our students are being trained on the best technology available.”

According to SGMC Chief Operations Officer David Schott, this equipment was originally placed at the SGMC Lanier Campus. However with multiple xray digital upgrades completed over the past year, this donation was made possible.