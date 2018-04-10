Senators Isakson, Perdue Praise Georgia Judge’s Nomination To Federal Bench

From the desk of David Perdue:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) today applauded the announcement by President Trump of his intent to nominate Georgia Supreme Court Justice Britt C. Grant, of Atlanta, to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta.

“Britt Grant has served our state and nation with distinction in her roles on the Georgia Supreme Court, as solicitor general in the Georgia attorney general’s office and in various positions in the George W. Bush administration,” said Senator Isakson. “She will be an excellent addition to the 11th Circuit Court.”

“President Trump has made an excellent choice in selecting Justice Britt Grant to serve on the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals,” said Senator Perdue. “As both a Georgia Supreme Court justice and as Georgia’s former solicitor general, Justice Grant has displayed the highest level of integrity and professionalism in her career, and I am certain that will continue with her service on the 11th Circuit.”

Grant has served as a justice on the Supreme Court of Georgia since 2017.

Earlier this year, Judge Elizabeth L. “Lisa” Branch, of Atlanta, was confirmed by the Senate to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

The White House press release on today’s announcement can be found here.