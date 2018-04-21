Senator David Perdue on Hugh Hewitt: This Is No Way To Run A Railroad

From the Office of Senator David Perdue:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) joined the Hugh Hewitt Show to discuss Senate Democrats’ efforts to stall the nominations process.

Highlights:

No Way To Run A Railroad: “Most of these government departments right now only have half of their direct reports. The first three or four layers of their organizations are empty or filled with acting personnel. That’s no way to run a railroad.”

Shortening Debate: “This is the first time in U.S. history – in over 230 years – that the minority party has not waived the 30-hour debate rule on nominations. It’ll take 17 years to get this President’s nominations confirmed if we follow that rule. This is crazy. Senator Lankford has a plan, which I support, that would reduce the 30 hours of debate to eight hours for these critical nominations and two hours for undersecretaries and below.”

Confirm Mike Pompeo: “Mike Pompeo was the number one graduate in his military class at West Point. He has a great career. He has a great background. Mike Pompeo is a guy that we need in that position.”