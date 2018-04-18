Senator David Perdue Comments On Former First Lady Barbara Bush

From the Office of Senator David Perdue:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) comments on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush:

“Bonnie and I join the nation in mourning the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush. Barbara’s faith, her love for her family, and commitment to our nation inspired us all. She made a lasting impression on countless lives through her work on education and literacy programs. Barbara will be missed greatly, and we are sending our heartfelt prayers to President George H.W. Bush and the entire Bush family during this very difficult time.”