Senator David Perdue: Assad’s Inhumane Actions Will Not Be Tolerated

From the Office of David Perdue:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, comments on President Trump’s response to Syria’s chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians, and urges the United Nations to prevent Syria from taking its turn as president of the Conference on Disarmament, the UN body that produced the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“Chemical attacks against innocent children and civilians are horrific and totally unacceptable. Assad must know his inhumane actions will not be tolerated. I’ve met some of the Syrian families who fled Assad’s terror and are living in a refugee camp at the Turkish border. For too long, the world has been asking: when will Assad stop? It is time for action. President Trump is engaged and led our allies in measured response to hold Assad accountable.

“Now, more in the international community need to join the U.S. in a strong response to Assad. A good start would be to prevent Syria from taking its turn to head the UN Conference on Disarmament and instead insist on leadership from a country that’s not actively using chemical weapons on its own civilians.”