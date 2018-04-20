Rep. Ed Rynders Among Those Helping Dedicate New Boat Ramp in Lee County

Anticipating more than 5,000 users each year, State House Rep. Ed Rynders, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner Terry West, and Lee County Board of Commissioners Chair Dennis Roland and others today dedicated Sutton’s Landing, a new boat ramp giving boaters, paddlers and anglers improved access to the Kinchafoonee Creek and to the upper reaches of Lake Worth.

This facility includes a 14-foot wide concrete boat ramp, with 6-foot wide canoe/kayak steps. The ramp is located at Sutton’s Landing Park, an almost 4-acre county memorial park dedicated to the memory of fallen marine Lance Cpl. Steven G. Sutton. This area has eight parking spaces for trailered vehicles, plus seven additional car spaces, with ADA parking also available. The area will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The installation of boat ramps gives improved access to waterways, helping facilitate fishing participation in Georgia’s exceptional fishing resources. Additionally, the availability of ramps in a community brings people through those areas, with the potential for economic increase.

The boat ramp at Sutton’s Landing was constructed using a mix of federal Sport Fish Restoration fund dollars, and other state monies.

Did you know your fishing license purchase brings federal money to Georgia? You pay taxes on items like fishing equipment and boat fuel and those tax dollars get returned to Georgia based, in part, on how many licenses we sell. So, buy a license (www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com) to make sure your dollars stay in Georgia!

To find a boat ramp near you, download the Outdoors GA app. More info at http://georgiawildlife.com/outdoors-ga-app.