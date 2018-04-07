Rep. Austin Scott Supports President Trump’s Border Troops Proposal

From the Office of Rep. Austin Scott:

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08), a member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s proposal to send National Guard troops to aid in securing the U.S. southern border:

“Approximately 5,000 Americans die every month to drug overdoses, and transnational criminal organizations who smuggle drugs and people into the United States are exploiting our border security weaknesses and present a clear and present danger to the citizens of the United States of America,” said Rep. Scott. “I support President Trump’s decision to work with governors of states along our southern border to strengthen security until more permanent measures are in place, just as past Presidents have done to ensure our border is secure.”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced a plan to use the United States military at the southern border to enhance security until more permanent measures are in place. This would not be the first time a U.S. President has directed U.S. military personnel to the southern border. National Guard troops have been sent to support security along the U.S. southern border by both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.