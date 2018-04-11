Rep. Austin Scott Statement on House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Retirement

Press Release:

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) released the following statement upon the announcement that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (WI-01) will not seek re-election:

“For the last two decades, Paul Ryan has selflessly served our country, and his character, integrity, and leadership will certainly be missed in the House of Representatives. Under Speaker Ryan, the House has delivered meaningful tax reform, increased funding to ensure the U.S. military remains the most capable fighting force in the world, and advanced significant legislation that preserves economic opportunities and individual liberties for our children and grandchildren.

“Speaker Paul Ryan is a great friend, and I wish him all the best.”