Rep. Austin Scott Honors Student Artists at Congressional Art Competition Reception

Rep. Scott with grand prize winner Ashley Wukasinovich and her art teacher, Catherine Heller, of Perry High School

From the Office of Rep. Austin Scott:

VALDOSTA, GA – On Sunday, U.S. Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) announced the Eighth District winners for the 2018 Congressional Art Competition at an awards reception at the Valdosta Mall, in coordination with the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta, GA. The grand prize winner will be eligible for scholarships and receives airfare to Washington D.C. where her piece will hang in the United States Capitol for one year. The second and third place award recipients will have the opportunity to display their artworks in Rep. Scott’s Warner Robins and Tifton offices.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great way to showcase the talent of students from across the Eighth District, and this year’s submissions were certainly no exception,” said Rep. Austin Scott. “I would like to personally extend a ‘congratulations’ to this year’s winners, as well as to each and every submission we received, and extend a ‘thank you’ to the art teachers who inspire the talent, creativity, and confidence of these students. As I pass by these great works, either in our district offices or in the U.S. Capitol, I will be reminded that the work we’re doing today is to ensure a brighter future for them.”

Grand Prize Winner:

“Mazed” by Ashley Wukasinovich from Perry High School

In addition to scholarship eligibility, Ashley will receive a trip to Washington D.C. this June to attend the National Congressional Art Competition awards reception and to see her artwork hanging in the U.S. Capitol Building.

Second Place Winner:

“Reality” by Aisha Raza from Houston County High School

Aisha will have the opportunity to display her artwork in Rep. Scott’s Tifton district office.

Third Place Winner:

“Hydrangea Flower” by Kaitlin Hill from Mary Persons High School

Kaitlin will also have the opportunity to display her artwork in Rep. Scott’s Warner Robins district office.

People’s Choice Award Winner:

“Peeling Hands” by Haley Harden from First Presbyterian Day School

The People’s Choice award was chosen with over three hundred and fifty votes by constituents from across the Eighth District through Rep. Scott’s Facebook page. Haley will have the opportunity to display her artwork in the Washington, D.C. office for one year.

This year’s judges for the competition were local professional artists, as well as gallery owners. They also wanted to give recognition to several other student artists with honorable mentions, in addition to our top three places.

Honorable Mentions:

Lauren Booth: Houston County High School – “A Warm Summer Day”

Haley Harden: First Presbyterian Day School – “Peeling Hands”

Leah Jenkins: Mary Persons High School – “It Don’t Matter”

Trina Nguyen-Lieu: Houston County High School – “Cardinal”

Abby Pickens: Houston County High School – “Gentle Giant”

Laurel Sparks: Mary Persons High School – “Self Expression”