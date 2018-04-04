Rep. Austin Scott Announces Spring Mobile Offices
From the office of Austin Scott:
U.S. Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) announced upcoming mobile office hours. During the events, staff from Rep. Scott’s Tifton and Warner Robins District Offices will be able to offer constituents assistance with a number of federal issues ranging from Medicare and Social Security to Veterans’ benefits.
We encourage those who have questions on various issues to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff. Please call either Rep. Scott’s Tifton office at (229) 396-5175 or Warner Robins office at (478) 971-1776 for questions regarding an upcoming mobile office. Details of the events are below:
TUESDAY, APRIL 17, 2018
Moultrie
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Moultrie – Colquitt County Library
225 S. Main Street
Moultrie, GA 31776
Sylvester
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Worth County Margaret Jones Library
205 East Pope Street
Sylvester, GA 31791
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18, 2018
Hawkinsville
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Pulaski County Annex
45 South Lumpkin Street
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
Abbeville
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Wilcox County Library
101 Broad Street
Abbeville, GA 31642
THURSDAY, APRIL 19, 2018
Pearson
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Satilla Regional Library
56 East Bullard Avenue
Pearson, GA 31642
Lakeland
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Miller Lakeland Library
18 South Valdosta Road
Lakeland, GA 31635
TUESDAY, APRIL 24, 2018
Gray
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
W.E. Knox Civic Center
161 West Clinton Street
Gray, GA 31032
Irwinton
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Wilkinson County Chamber of Commerce
100A Bacon Street
Irwinton, GA 31042
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25, 2018
McRae
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Telfair County Library
101 West College Street
McRae, GA 31055
Fitzgerald
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Ben Hill County Library
123 North Main Street
Fitzgerald, GA 31750
THURSDAY, APRIL 26, 2018
Quitman
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Brooks County Library
404 Barwick Road
Quitman, GA 31643