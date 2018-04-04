Rep. Austin Scott Announces Spring Mobile Offices

U.S. Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) announced upcoming mobile office hours. During the events, staff from Rep. Scott’s Tifton and Warner Robins District Offices will be able to offer constituents assistance with a number of federal issues ranging from Medicare and Social Security to Veterans’ benefits.

We encourage those who have questions on various issues to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff. Please call either Rep. Scott’s Tifton office at (229) 396-5175 or Warner Robins office at (478) 971-1776 for questions regarding an upcoming mobile office. Details of the events are below:

TUESDAY, APRIL 17, 2018

Moultrie

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Moultrie – Colquitt County Library

225 S. Main Street

Moultrie, GA 31776

Sylvester

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Worth County Margaret Jones Library

205 East Pope Street

Sylvester, GA 31791

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18, 2018

Hawkinsville

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pulaski County Annex

45 South Lumpkin Street

Hawkinsville, GA 31036

Abbeville

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wilcox County Library

101 Broad Street

Abbeville, GA 31642

THURSDAY, APRIL 19, 2018

Pearson

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Satilla Regional Library

56 East Bullard Avenue

Pearson, GA 31642

Lakeland

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Miller Lakeland Library

18 South Valdosta Road

Lakeland, GA 31635

TUESDAY, APRIL 24, 2018

Gray

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

W.E. Knox Civic Center

161 West Clinton Street

Gray, GA 31032

Irwinton

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wilkinson County Chamber of Commerce

100A Bacon Street

Irwinton, GA 31042

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25, 2018

McRae

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Telfair County Library

101 West College Street

McRae, GA 31055

Fitzgerald

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Ben Hill County Library

123 North Main Street

Fitzgerald, GA 31750

THURSDAY, APRIL 26, 2018

Quitman

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Brooks County Library

404 Barwick Road

Quitman, GA 31643