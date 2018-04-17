RaeLynn to Perform at Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Rising country star RaeLynn takes the stage this Saturday at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga.

“RaeLynn is our third performance in the 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “From her time on ‘The Voice’ to her songs on the radio, she’s making incredible music that we’re excited to share with our guests..”

RaeLynn is best known for such country hits as “Diamonds,” “Love Triangle” and her gold-certified debut single “God Made Girls.” She recently released her Warner Bros. Records/Warner Music Nashville debut album, WildHorse, which has been heralded as the Best Country Album of 2017 by UPROXX, Stereogum and Rolling Stone.

Admission to see RaeLynn and all Wild Adventures concerts is included with park admission or a season pass. Reserved seats for the show are available. Visit WildAdventures.com, or call (229) 219-7080 for more details.