Public Notice About Drinking Water

City of Valdosta Press Public Notice:

PUBLIC NOTIFICATION

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER

HAA5 VIOLATION AT City of Valdosta Water System

Our community water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have the right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we have done to correct this situation.

Violation ID Compliance Period Site # Analyte Concentration MCL 2018-12534 4Q2017 – 10/01/2017 – 12/31/2017 504 HAA5 0.064 mg/L 0.060 mg/L 2018-12535 1Q2018 – 01/01/2018 – 03/31/2018 504 HAA5 0.061 mg/L 0.060 mg/L

What should I do?

There is nothing you need to do. The violation does not pose a threat to the quality of the water supplied. Residents should not be alarmed and do not need to seek alternative water supplies. We are taking corrective actions to ensure that adequate monitoring and reporting will be maintained.

Although this is not the case in Valdosta with this particular incident, some people who drink water-containing Total Haloacetic Acids (HAA5) above the maximum contaminant level (MCL) over many years experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer. In those incidences, if you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, are pregnant, or are elderly, you could be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care providers about drinking the water. However, the HAA5 levels in Valdosta’s water were minimal and have been corrected.

What happened? What is being done?

HAA5 is a disinfection byproduct (DBP) formed when naturally occurring organics in water react with disinfectants such as Chlorine and Ozone. Many factors can influence the formation of DBPs. They include but are not limited to the age of the water in distribution systems, the buildup of biofilms in distribution systems, and increased water temperatures.

To prevent the formation of DBPs, the Utilities Department has employed a comprehensive water quality management program. This program incorporates a recurring schedule of centralized flushing to improve DBP precursor removal and programmed adjustments of disinfectant feed rates. Steps are also being taken to manage water storage tank levels to prevent stagnation, temperature increases, and water quality degradation. This is in addition to our water quality improvement project currently underway to clean and disinfect our three one-million gallon potable water ground storage tanks.

These actions have improved the water quality in the distribution system. The most recent tests resulted in HAA5 levels (.031 mg/L) significantly below the .060 mg/L limit. Additionally, the reportable quarterly average has dropped to 0.061 mg/L. This represents a mere 1/1000th of a milligram per liter above the 0.060 limit. While these overages are fractional, (within one, one thousandth of a milligram), and does not pose a threat to the quality of the water supplied, the city feels it is important that all water quality information be made available.

For more information, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.

NOTE: To ensure transparency on our part, please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. Otherwise, there is nothing you need to do concerning this event.

WSID: 1850002

Violation ID: 2018-12534