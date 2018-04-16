Public hearing to be held for Community Development Block Grant

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Planning is underway for the 2018 Community Development Block Grant, and city officials are looking for public input.

The grant is funded federally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Over the last 12 years, the City of Valdosta has used the grant for projects like the Mildred Hunter Community Center and home revitalization for low income individuals.

Since the city made a goal of eliminating substandard housing in Valdosta, around 250 homes have been restored or rebuilt to meet federal guidelines.

The grant is at risk of being cut from the federal budget next year. City officials are urging community members to be vocal about its importance and the programs that are made possible through its funding.

“We have that flexibility to be able to use this money for the needs of each individual community, but when you sit back in retrospect and think about it and see all these programs that will just go away because CDBG is no longer there, it’s really eye opening,” said Director of Neighborhood Development Vanassa Flucas.

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

(WCTV)